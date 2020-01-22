Man dies after falling from elevated skylift in Lancaster

A man in his 40s has died after falling from an elevated platform near Lancaster Business Park.



Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal industrial accident in Lancaster on Tuesday (January 21st).

A man has died after falling from an elevated skylift in Lancaster near Lancaster Business Park. (Credit: Google)

Police were called to reports a man in his 40s had fallen from an elevated skylift on Mannin Way, Lancaster Business Park, at around 10am.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Insp Abi Finch-Hall, of Lancaster Police, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are working hard to piece together exactly how the man came to fall from this piece of machinery, and are asking anyone who saw the incident and who has not yet been spoken to by police to contact us straight away.”

A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and police is now underway.

Police are asking anybody who was in the area and who saw the incident to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 323 of January 21.