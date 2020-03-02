Man denies murdering Lancaster dad-of-two

The trial of a man accused of murdering a 29-year-old man has started.

Father-of-two Lee Farrington was found inside an address on Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster, with a serious stab wound to his leg on August 27 last year.

Lee Farrington CREDIT: Lancashire Police

He died at the Royal Preston Hospital the next day.

Connor Reece, 24, of no fixed address, is accused of his murder.

Danielle McCreery, 27, of no fixed address, and Wayne McCreery, 46, from St Andrews Road, Stretford, Manchester, both deny perverting the course of justice.

Jurors have been sworn in to try them at Preston Crown Court.

(proceeding)