Man charged after spate of burglaries targeting businesses in Morecambe

A man has been charged after a series of burglaries in Morecambe.

Damien Withers, 30, has been charged with three counts of burglary, two attempted burglaries and a shoplifting offence.

He has been remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates' Court today (Friday, February 21).

It follows a spate of burglaries targeting businesses in the Torrisholme area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The businesses targeted have mainly been local small businesses and we fully understand the impact offences like this can have on such businesses.

"Cash has been the main target during these offences so we would like to remind business owners to avoid keeping cash on the premises where possible and not make it easy for thieves."

If you have any information that can help police target crime in your area, you can call CrimeStoppers for free and in confidence, on 0800 555 111.