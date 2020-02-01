Man charged after Morecambe stabbing

A man has been charged following a street disturbance in Morecambe in which four men received stab wounds.

Florentin Damian, 32, of Queen Street, Morecambe, is accused of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was due to appear before magistrates in Preston on Saturday, February 1.

Police were called at around 3:20am on Thursday, January 30, to reports of the incident on Queen Street in the resort.

Four men were found in the street with stab wounds and three remain hospital with serious injuries.

Police say two of the men being treated at hospital have also been arrested on suspicion of wounding and violent disorder. They are aged 32 and 21.

Another man, aged 33, has now been arrested on suspicion of wounding and violent disorder. They are in custody.

Police are appealing for information and are particularly keen to trace anybody with CCTV or dash cam footage.

Earlier reports referred to an altercation at Pop World police believed had taken place before the events in Queen Street but a force spokesman said that following inquiries, they are happy that no altercation took place.

Anyone with information should ring 101 quoting log number 111 of January 30 or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.