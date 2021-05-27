Man arrested after fight near Asda in Lancaster

Police are appealing for information after two men were involved in a fight near Asda in Lancaster.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 10:07 am
Updated Thursday, 27th May 2021, 11:08 am
Police were called to the incident at Asda on Wednesday evening.

A man was arrested on suspicion of affray after the incident on Wednesday evening.

It is believed one of the men may have been in possession of weapons, and the altercation may also have partially taken place on the cycle track around the area.

Any witnesses to the altercation should call 101 or email PC Ellis on [email protected]