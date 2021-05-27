Man arrested after fight near Asda in Lancaster
Police are appealing for information after two men were involved in a fight near Asda in Lancaster.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 10:07 am
Updated
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 11:08 am
A man was arrested on suspicion of affray after the incident on Wednesday evening.
It is believed one of the men may have been in possession of weapons, and the altercation may also have partially taken place on the cycle track around the area.
Any witnesses to the altercation should call 101 or email PC Ellis on [email protected]