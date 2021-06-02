Man, 59, sentenced for indecent act in front of young boy after getting on train at Lancaster

The man had got on the train at Lancaster station. Photo: Google Street View

Kevin Derrek Whittam, of Hallstead Grove, Worsley, was found guilty of outraging public decency. He was handed a community order and a five-year sexual harm prevention order at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on May 18.

He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90 and £300 court costs.

The court heard how on October 10 2019, a woman travelling with her adult daughter witnessed Whittam board the train at Lancaster and sit next to a young boy who was sitting separately from his family.

She saw Whittam touching himself inappropriately while looking at the boy. She alerted the boy’s mother who moved her son and reported the incident to British Transport Police who arrested Whittam at Wigan North Western station.

Investigating officer PC Allan Fernie said: “This was an incredibly shocking and disturbing incident.

“We will not tolerate any unwanted sexual behaviour on the railway and we will make sure offenders like Whittam are brought before the courts.

“Thanks to the report from a member of the public, we were able to arrest Whittam immediately.