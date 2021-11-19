Man, 26, accused of Morecambe shooting to stand trial

Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Levi McCandlish was in the dock at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Friday) after allegedly using a homemade gun to shoot Scott McIvor through the eye in an alleyway off Skipton Street, Morecambe, on Monday.

Magistrates sent McCandlish, 26, of Borwick Court in the seaside town, for trial at Preston Crown Court.

He will appear there on Monday, December 20.

Bail was refused.

Mr McIvor remains in hospital and suffered life-changing injuries, the court was told.

A number of arrests were made after the shooting, which happened at 6pm.

Two Lancaster boys, 13 and 16, and a 55-year-old Morecambe man were also held on suspicion of attempted murder, while a 41-year-old woman from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.