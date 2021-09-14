Man, 24, charged with sexual assault in Lancaster

Police launched an investigation after a middle-aged woman reported being sexually assaulted at an address on Morley Road on September 9..

Over the weekend a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Jack Burns, 24, of no fixed address was last night (September 13) charged with sexual assault, burglary and Section 47 assault.

Police have charged a man with sexual assault in Lancaster.