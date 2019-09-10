Lifesize police officer replica ‘PC Speedy’ goes AWOL from Morecambe village

A lifesize replica of a police officer has disappeared from Overton village, near Morecambe.

Morecambe Police have issued an appeal for the return of “PC Speedy” who, they say, “must have gone AWOL as we have not received a ransom demand”.

PC Speedy

“Kidnapping is probably out of the question”, Morecambe Area Police posted on their Facebook page.

They added: “PC Speedy’s flesh and blood representative , PCSO 7409 Nick Baxter is concerned for the safety of PC Speedy and would dearly like him returned, not least because he is the property of Overton Parish Council who purchased him out of their small precept in the interests of road safety.

“PC Speedy is lifesize so if you have seen a Police Officer standing in the same spot for several days elsewhere please let us know as it may be him.

“If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, or if any parents have found an unwanted guest in their house or garage, please contact PCSO Baxter at 7409@lancashire.pnn.police.uk who will arrange for his recovery.

“Alternatively an anonymous call with information to 101 can be made quoting log number LC-20190905-0783.”