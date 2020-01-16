Leyland man to be bailed for a fourth time SIX months after being arrested on suspicion of sexually grooming children

A Leyland man is to be rebailed for a fourth time six months after being arrested on suspicion of sexually grooming children.



The 46-year-old was arrested on July 7 last year after being snared by 'paedophile hunters' in Lancaster.

A 'paedophile hunter' confronts the man with transcripts of sexually explicit conversations which he allegedly conducted with an adult posing as a 12-year-old girl

The man has been re-bailed three times in the six months following his arrest and police are now asking Magistrates for a further extension to bail.

His arrest was broadcast live on Facebook after a vigilante child protection group confronted him in a car park where he had allegedly arranged to meet a 12-year-old girl.

Police were called to the scene and the man was filmed being led into the back of a police van.

Lancashire Police confirmed that the man had been arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming.

On Wednesday (January 15), a police spokesman said: "No charge at this stage. We have asked for an extension to bail."

Following his arrest last summer, the man was initially bailed until August 3, 2019, before being rebailed "pending further enquiries" to September 27, 2019.

He was then further bailed until January 8, 2020.

READ MORE: Leyland man, 46, snared by paedophile hunters in Lancaster and arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming

READ MORE: Leyland man rebailed for 6 months after being arrested on suspicion of sexually grooming children

On Wednesday - more than six months after his arrest - the Post learned that Lancashire Police has asked for yet another extension to bail.

The force has not confirmed whether the extension has been granted.

Lancashire Police has been contacted for further information on the circumstances of the man's arrest and any on-going investigation.