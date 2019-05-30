Learner motorcyclist banned from road after smoking cannabis and fleeing police with drunken passenger

A learner motorcyclist from Lancaster has been banned from the road after being convicted of drug driving.



Kailen Phillips, 22, has been convicted of drug driving after he failed a roadside drugs test in December 2018.

The learner rider was stopped in Lancaster shortly after midnight on December 28, after a patrol car spotted him carrying a pillion passenger.

It is illegal for a learner rider to carry a pillion passenger on a provisional motorcycle licence.

But it was not the first mistake he had made that night.

Things went from bad to worse for the learner rider after he failed to stop for police.

The 22-year-old tried to 'outrun' police and led the officers on a high-speed pursuit around Lancaster.

But the red Yamaha 125cc bike struggled to escape from the officers' BMW 330XD patrol car.

Phillips was eventually stopped by police and given a roadside drugs test in which he tested positive for cannabis.

Officers were told that Phillips had agreed to give his "drunk mate" a lift home for £10.

At Lancaster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (May 29), Phillips was handed a 12-month ban and a £120 fine.

He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said: "Temptation for this learner rider was too great when his drunk mate offered him £10 for a lift home.

"On seeing the cops, his second mistake was to try and outrun our BMW 330XD.

"Third mistake was having consumed cannabis prior to the stop."

The arresting officer has issued a stern warning to other drivers who might be tempted to break the law.

"Being over the limit (drink or drugs) can invalidate your insurance. Many insurance companies now stipulate if you are involved in a collision and convicted of either offence, they will not pay for the damage to your own car", said an officer with Lancashire Road Police.

"This is because insurance companies would see them as a higher risk. Unfortunately it's another 'inconvenience' that people don't think about before they get behind the wheel after consuming drink or drugs.

"Not to mention the criminal conviction that could affect employment opportunities."