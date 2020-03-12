Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court between February 11 and 13:

BARTHOLOMEW, Fallon (30), Buckingham Place, Morecambe. Failed to give info relating to the indentification of the driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, costs £666, six penalty points.

CHEESEMAN, Jean (37), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Racially aggravated criminal damage, racially aggravated assault. Fined £280, compensation £400, costs £100.

COOK, Matthew Daniel (38), Yorkshire Street West, Morecambe. Criminal damage x2. Fined £120.

Costs £117.

DOUGHERTY, Tony (33), c/o HMP Lancaster Farms. Attempted theft. Three month conditional discharge. £20 costs.

GREEN, Gareth Anthony, (40), Bowland Road, Garstang. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £40, costs £117.

LONGLEY, Simon Paul, (51), Stony Lane, Forton. Drink driving. Fine £200, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

MULLINER, George Stuart, (44), Bazil Close, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for

20 months.

PALEY, Zoe Louise, (32), Teasel Walk, Morecambe. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Fine £350, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

SCHOFIELD, Hayley Elizabeth, (40), Drink driving. Community order and curfew for 2 weeks. Disqualified from driving for

24 months.

THOMPSON, Georgina (56), West Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Community order with curfew and 2 weeks tag. Costs £90.

THOMPSON, Niall Jordan, (23), Laburnum Grove, Lancaster. Possession of Class B drug. Fine £80, costs £117. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

WESTON, Simon, (49), Sibsey Street, Lancaster. Drink driving. Community order with curfew and tag for 4 weeks. Costs £175. Disqualified from driving for 26 months.

WILLIAMS, Natasha Louise (30), Hornby Court, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £350, costs £120. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.