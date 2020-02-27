Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court between January 28 and February 6:

BOWMAN, William (33), Main Street, Lancaster.Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver x 2. Fine £230, costs £80. Six penalty points on licence.

Lancaster Magistrates' Court

ESZRYCH, Michal (36), Church Street, Lancaster. Had articles in public for use in connection with theft. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £21. Items forfeited and destroyed.

KINNISH, Chantelle (34), Melling Court, Morecambe. Shoplifting x 3. Threatening behaviour. Community order with electronic tag for 6 weeks. Compensation £122.

MILBURN, Matthew (29), Kings Drive, Carnforth. Failed to comply with community order. Order revoked and new order issued to include electronic tagging and curfew. Costs £60.

RODGERS, Alexander James (44), Lancaster Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting x 3. Fine £120, costs £32.

ROSE, Lee Ernest (40), Thornton Road, Morecambe. Assault. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £121.

ROYLE, Daisy Louise (34), Anthony Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Fine £80, costs £32.

RUSSELL, Jake Andrew (22), Mears Beck Close, Heysham. Assault, criminal damage. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. 120 hours unpaid work over 12 months. Compensation £300.

THEVATHAS, Thamillini (18), Regent Road, Morecambe. Assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Fine £80, costs £117.

TIMPERLEY, Lee Charles (47), Clifton Drive, Morecambe. Assault. Fined £53. Compensation £100. Costs £117.

WALKER, Brendan (19), Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Theft. Fine £20, costs £32.

WALLIS, John (23), no fixed abode. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £40, costs £117.