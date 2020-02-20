Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court between January 6 and 23:

BAILEY, Michael James (31), Westham Street, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £600, costs £145, 16 month driving ban.

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

BATES, Barry, (54), Albert Road, Morecambe. Assault. Fine £162. Compensation £100. Costs £230.

BENTHAM, Darren Graham, Hall Grove, Middleton. Used an unlicensed vehicle. Fine £440. Vehicle excise back duty £371.25. Costs £90.

BOLAND, Alex James (21) Pottery Gardens, Lancaster. Assault. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £106.

CALLAND, Kevin Kenneth, (30), care of Longmire Way, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Fine £40.

COOPER, Frankie, (50), Lancaster Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £280. Costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 22 months.

COOPER, Sam Richard, (28), Water Street, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for 12

months. Compensation £50.

COX, Henry David (21), Standen Park House, Lancaster. Possession of a kitchen knife in a public place. 12 weeks prison suspended for 18 months, costs £122, knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

CRAGG, Anthony Joseph (58), Thirlmere Court, Keswick Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £120. Costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

CRAIG, John Joseph, 37, Coniston Road, Lancaster. Breached community order. Fined £20. Costs £30.

CUFFE, Seamus Junior (24), Chestnut Grove, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £40, costs £117.

CUNLIFFE, Coral (20), Clarke Street, Morecambe. Assault, criminal damage. Community order with 12 month rehabilitation requirement, fined £40, costs £130.

FORRESTOR, Timothy, (39), Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster. Application to amend a community order. Order varied to include electronic tag and curfew for 7 weeks.

FLACK, Victoria Anne, 49, Main Street, Carnforth. Drink driving. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Banned from driving for 25 months. Fined £40. Costs £175.

GILHAN, Brian, (53), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Community order with electronic tag for 4 weeks. Costs £90.

JAMES, Karen, (52), Penrhyn Road, Lancaster. Application to revoke a community order. Community order revoked.

JOHNSON, David, (46), Euston Grove, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fine £120. Costs £32. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

JOHNSON, Shona, Redruth Drive, Carnforth. Used a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements. Fine £146, costs £140.

KINNISH, Chantelle (34), Melling Court, Morecambe. Breached community order. Fined £20.

MACGABHANN-GARRIGAN, Kai, (19), Wingate Saul Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Driving without insurance. Fine £240. Costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

MAWSON, Deborah Maria, Main Road, Galgate. Kept a vehicle which was unlicensed. Fine £220. Vehicle excise back duty £33.34. Costs £90.

MCMAHON, Ryan Thomas (26), Combermere Road, Heysham. Breached community order. Community order with 12 week curfew and electronic monitoring.

MORTON, Oliver (35), Penhale Court, Heysham. Assaulted a PC, breached condititional discharge. Fined £80, costs £117.

PARK, Thomas George (36), Lancaster Road, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £120, costs £232.

PODD, Lisa Marie, (37), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x 2. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £21.

RICH, Levi, (27), Stanley Street, Carnforth. Fraud x 4. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £270.

RUTHERFORD, Calum Lee, (25), Brennand Close, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £96, costs £117.

RYAN, Niall Thomas, 27, Oxcliffe Road, Morecambe. Application to have electronic tag removed. Granted; community order varied. Fined

£200.

SAWYER, Chelsea Anne, (28), Deancroft Avenue, Heysham. Breached a community order. Fine £20.

SMITH, Stephen Brian, (46), Skerton House, Mainway, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £40, costs £117.

SPARKS, Lee Anthony, (38), Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.