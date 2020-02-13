Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court from December 31 to January 2:

FEATON, Lee, (48), Long Marsh Lane, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £200, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 40 months

Lancaster Magistrates' Court

KENNEDY, Liam James, (30), Church Brow, Bolton-le-Sands. Obstructed police officers in the execution of their duty. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £120, costs £117.

MBURAYI, Nyasha Leeroy, (21), Bowerham Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

MCAVOY, Matthew (22), Branksome Drive, Morecambe. Unlawfully took and then caused damage to a vehicle, no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with a license, failed to stop after an accident. Community Order with 140 hours unpaid work, compensation £800,

costs £175, 18 month driving ban.

MITCHELL, Joseph James (32), Salford Road, Galgate. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £146, costs £117.

NAGALINGHAM, Suthersan, (40), Acre Moss Lane, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £384, costs £118. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

ROBINSON, Joe, (32), Windermere Road, Carnforth. Assault x 2. Threatening behaviour. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Compensation £50. Costs £90.

SAUNDERSON, Michael, (46), Chatsworth Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Fine £120, costs £117.