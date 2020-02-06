Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court between December 16 and 20, 2019:

ANYSZ, Marta, (32), West End Road, Morecambe. Assault on an emergency worker. Fine £40, costs £72.

APPLEBY, Nicola Ann (43), Ryelands Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £80. Costs £90.

BUCKLEY, John Anthony, (27), Skipton Street, Morecambe. Possession of Class B drug. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £21. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

BURGMANS, Claire Elizabeth, (35), Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Community order with curfew and electronic tag for 4 weeks. Costs £90.

BURZACKI, David, Cedar Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £440. Costs £104.

COTTERELL, Neil, (41), Norfolk Street, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Compensation £124.96.

CYCH, Julie Annette, (63), Hall Drive, Middleton. Failed to notify the DWP of a change in circumstances. Community order for 12 months with 200 hours unpaid work. Costs £175.

GARNER, Aaron Lee, (30), Ullswater Avenue, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £333, costs £118. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

HUNTER, Jessie, Cedar Road, lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £440. Costs £104.

HOLLOWAY, Louis (26), South Road, Morecambe. Breached community order. Order varied to include 90 hours’ unpaid work.

IDESON, Glen (33), Crag Bank Lane, Carnforth. Assault. Fined £600, costs £145.

MAC WASTE LTD, Ennerdale Close, Lancaster. Kept an unlicensed vehicle. Fine £220, costs £90. Vehicle excise back duty £63.34.

MCCLEMENTS, Eileen Paula, (52), Heysham Road, Heysham. Threatening behaviour. Conditional discharge fir 12 months. Costs £106.

MCGILL, Zoe (24), Windholme, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £106.

NEAVE, Billy Ernest Michael (26), Church Brow, Bolton-le-Sands. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £180, costs £152.

PASZKOWSKI, Lucas, (25), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fine £120, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for three years.

PROCTER, Tom (35), Atherton Road, Lancaster. Possession of cocaine, intentionally exposed genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £10, costs £175. Five years on sex offenders register.

STONEBANKS, Christopher, (36), Quernmore Road, Lancaster. Failed to stop after an accident. Failed to report an accident. Breached a conditional discharge. Breached a suspended sentence. Fine £80, costs £32. 6 penalty points on licence.Previous sentence of 16 weeks jail suspended for 12 months amended to extend supervision period to 18 months.

WILLIAMS, Stephen James, (35), Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Breached a conditional discharge. Fine £40, costs £32.

WOOD, James Stuart (52), Norfolk Street, Lancaster. Breached community order. Order varied to include 85 hours’ unpaid work. Costs £60.