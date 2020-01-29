Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court between November 22 and December 6 2019:

BOYD, Darren (52), Chatsworth Road, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £61.

CATLOW, David (54), Mossgate Road, Heysham. Failed to identify rider of a vehicle. Fined £300, costs £210, six penalty points.

CHEESEMAN, Dean, Hestham Crescent, Morecambe. Failed to respond to request for information relating to a fly tipping offence. Fined £440, costs £804.81.

COOPER, Sam Richard (28), Water Street, Lancaster. Community order with 28 day curfew. Compensation £250.

COWSILL, Stephen (46), Westgate, Morecambe. Shoplifting x2. 12 month conditional discharge. £67 compensation.

CURRIE, Davyd (45), Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Possession of Class A drug x 3. Fine £40, costs £30. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

DEMCZUK, Damian Arthur (36), Regent Road, Morecambe. Knowingly permitted the submission of controlled waste, operated waste disposal site other than under and to the extent authorised by an environmental permit, failed to remove controlled waste from property. Costs £4,950.88, fined £523.

FORRESTER, Tim John (39), Portland Street, Lancaster. Drunk in charge of a child. Possessed cannabis. Resisted police officer in execution of duty. Community order with curfew. Compensation £50. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

GELDARD, Yvonne (37), Nun Street, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Compensation £90.

JACKSON, Jason Joseph (40), Borrowdale Grove, Morecambe. Assault. Fine £120. Compensation £50.

KINNISH, Chantelle (34), Melling Court, Morecambe. Theft. Shoplifting. Community order with curfew for four weeks with electronic tag. Compensation £155.

KIRKHAM, Adam David (29), Windholme, Lancaster. Resisted police officer in execution of duty. Fined £40. Compensation £50. Costs £117.

McGINLEY, Leigh James (29), Shakespeare Road, Lancaster. Failed to provide specimen for analysis having been suspected of a driving offence. Drove otherwise than in accordance with licence. Community order with 100 hours unpaid work. Costs £175. Banned from driving for 24 months.

MODLEY, Harry James (24), Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands. Drink driving. Fine £233, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

MONKS, Sharon Lesley (58), Clarence Street, Morecambe. Speeding. Fined £60, costs £210, three penalty points.

OLDRIEVE, Zoe (33), Heysham Road, Morecambe. Non payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

RODGERS, Alexander James (44), Lancaster Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Breached conditional discharge. Fined £54. Compensation £3. Costs £32.

THEOBALD, Simon (30), Bold Street, Heysham. Drink driving. Fine £369, costs £12. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

WAITE, Nicholas David (26), Woodlands, Carnforth. Assault, criminal damage. Compensation £300, fined £40, costs £85.

WEBB, Darren Thomas (27), Euston road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £133, costs £17. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.