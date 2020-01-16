Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court between November 1 and 20:

BOLTON, Michael (49), Regent Street, lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £115. Costs £117. Banned from driving for 17 months.

BRADLEY, Adam James (27), Austwick Road, Lancaster. Had knuckle duster in public place, possessed cannabis. Fined £50. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Costs £170. Cannabis to be forfited and destroyed. Knuckle duster seized.

COULTON, Lee William, (37), Hubert Place, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Fine £25, costs £90.

GROUNDS, Nathan Andrew (36), Udale Place, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40. Costs £117.

HARRISON, Luke James (27), North Road, Carnforth. Possessed cocaine. Fined £120. Costs £117. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

JAMESON, Murray Richard, (31), Oblique Court, Garstang. Drink driving.12 month community order with 80 hours unpaid work. Costs £175. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

KANE, Ashleigh Nicole (22), Alexandra Road, Lancaster. Breached community order. Fined £40.

KENNEDY, Joseph James (19), Stuart Avenue, Morecambe. Breached community order. Order varied to include an extra 10 hours unpaid work.

LEFEVER, Bryan William, (64), Crofters Fold, Heysham. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

MACVICAR, Adam Colin (31), Olive Road, Lancaster. Harassment. Community order with rehabilitation requirement, restraining order. Fined £90, costs £205.

METCALFE, Paul Andrew (37), Wray Road, Wennington. Caused another to remove a hedgerow without permission. Fined £888, costs, £791.50.

MONKS, Benjamin Charles (29), Cockerham Road, Cockerham. 20 month driving ban, community order with rehabilitation requirement, restraining order. Fined £200, compensation £100, costs £250.

MORRISON, Nathan Thomas, (27), Pedder Street, Morecambe. Breached a restraining order. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £120.

O’DONNELL, Daniel, (33), Keswick Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for 2 years. Costs £106.

PARKER, Neil Gary (39), Parliament Street, Morecambe.Drug driving. Fined £161. Costs £117. Banned from driving for 12 months.

PICHARDO, John James (34), Heysham Road, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £20.

STRAFFORD, Joseph Liam (20), Warren Grove, Heysham. Theft of petrol x4, breached conditional discharge. Fined £120. Compensation £198.78. Costs £117. WILLIAMS, Stephen James (35), Laburnum Grove, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly, breached conditional discharge. Detained in courthouse, fined £40, costs £117.