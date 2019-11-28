Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court between October 14 and November 1.

ALTHAM, Luke Owen (18), Whalley Road, Lancaster. Possessed cannabis. Criminal damage. Handling stolen goods. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £105. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Compensation £190.

ARMSTRONG, Adele Maria (47), Heysham Road, Heysham. Possession of cocaine and cannabis (x2). 12 month conditional discharge, costs £20.

BARWICK, Joseph Craig (35), Ashton Drive, Lancaster. Criminal damage x2. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £106.

BOYD, Paul Jeffrey, (35), Springfield, Kirkby Lonsdale. Breached a community order. Order varied to include 120 hours unpaid work over 12 months.

CAMM, Peter George, (80), The Square, Scorton. Assault, threatening behaviour. Compensation £50, costs £240.

CAMPBELL, Philip Michael (29), White Lund Road, Morecambe. Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. 18 weeks prison suspended for 18 months. Compensation £3000, cosrs £465.

DENISON, Martin Graham, (45), Melling Court, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Fine £50.

ENTWISTLE, Callum (21), Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster. Resisted police officer in execution of duty, used threatening words/behaviour. 18 month conditional discharge. Costs £106.

FLYNN, Carl John Peter (55), Albert Road, Morecambe. Driving without an MOT certificate, driving with illegal tyre treads. Fined £233, costs £115, 3 penalty points.

JENNINGS, Michelle Sherellee (45), Torrisholme Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £863. Costs £171. Banned from driving for 23 months.

MASON, Scott David Brian (20), Mary Street, Carnforth. Driving while disqualified. Community order with 28 day curfew. Costs £735, two year driving ban.

MORGAN, Jamie (19), Perth Street, Lancaster. Used threatening words/behaviour. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £71.

MORRISON, Nathan Thomas (27), Pedder Street, Morecambe. Breached restraining order. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £120.

OBRIEN, Paul (51), c/o Homeless Action, Edward Street, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £61.

PICKUP, Angela (57), Deancroft Avenue, Heysham.Drink driving. Fined £320. Costs £117. Banned from driving for 23 months.

PURDIE, Rory Edward (22), Rowan Bank, Halton. Drink driving. Fined £230. Costs £117. Banned from driving for 19 months.

RICHARDSON, Lewis (41), Croftlands, Carnforth. Theft. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £160, costs £105.

ROBERTSON, Morag (62), Stankelt Road, Silverdale. Drink driving. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £250, costs £175, 30 month driving ban.

ROBINSON, Stefan Alexander (27), Beaumont Place, lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £166. Costs £117. Banned from driving for 3 years.

WARD, Charles Patrick (25), Mellishaw Caravan Park, Morecambe.Drug driving. Fined £80. Costs £117. Banned from driving for 12 months.

WOOD, Scott Andrew, (31), Hidings Court Lane, Morecambe. Drink driving. Driving without insurance. Fine £160, costs £270. Disqualified from driving for 54 months.