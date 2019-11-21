Latest court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster between September 23-October 12:

BERRY, David Ian (59), Ashton Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, 25 month driving ban, £175 costs.

BROWNING, Kieran Lee (29), Lymm Avenue, Scale Hall. Possession of Class B drug. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £105. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

CANNELL, Brian Peter, (46), Parkside, Morecambe. Failed to provide a speciment of breath. Community order with curfew for six months. Costs £585. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

COLLAKU, Rudolf, (38), West Street, Lancaster. Application for further continued detention of seized cash. Application granted. Cash of £100,000 seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act to be further detained for six months.

COOK, Bernard, (76), Alson Drive, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Fine £120, compensation £260, costs £115.

COULTON, Michael, (61), Roman Crescent, Caton. Assault, actual bodily harm. Community order with rehabilitation. 100 hours of unpaid work over 12 months. Compensation £150, costs £170.

CURRIE, Leon, (40), Wheatfield Mews, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Fine £40, compensation £434.68.

GRIBBIN, Paul, (36), Thonock Road, Morecambe. Possession of Class B drug. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £106. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

HAYLES-BALSHAW, Alexandra (24), Knowlys Grove, Morecambe. Drink driving. 16 month driving ban, £120 fine, £117 costs.

HEATON, Susan Anne (36), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Four weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Compensation £100.

HENDRY, John (57), Heysham Road, Heysham. Shoplifting x2. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £282.50. Costs £85.

KEARNS, Joshua Leon, (27), Clarendon Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £253, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 19 months.

LAFFAN, Michael (33), Fairfield Road, Morecambe. Drink driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a license. 12 month driving ban, £500 fine, £135 costs.

LANCASTER CITY COUNCIL, Lancaster Town Hall, Lancaster. Appeal against decision to revoke premises licence. Granted.

MANSFIELD, Sarah Jane (18), Devonshire Road, Morecambe. Criminal damage. 12 month conditional discharge, £21 costs.

MONKS, Leanne (31), Mainway, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined £60. Costs £130. Three points on licence.

MOUNT, Thomas John, (24), Granville Road, Heysham. Assault. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Fine £40. Compensation £40.

PEEL, Dean, (26), West End Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £117. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

PRICE, David (60), Six Arches Lane, Scorton. Assault. Fined £363. Compensation £100. Costs £150.

RAISTRICK, Brandon Michael (19), Euston Road, Morecambe. Attempted burglary. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Compensation £1,000.

SMITH, Philip Thomas (28), Abbeystead Road, Abbeystead. Assault. Fined 546. Compensation £300. Costs £139.

STEWART, Hannah (26), Connaught Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Compensation £130, £40 fine, £85 costs.

STRYJEWSKI, Lukasz Zbigniew (37), White Lund Road, Morecambe. Drink drivintg. Fined £430. Costs £128. Banned from driving for 12 months.

TWELL, Aaron, (45), Sulby Grove, Morecambe. Resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Fine £266, costs £117.

WILLIAMS, Stephen James, (35), Laburnum Grove, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Possession of Class B drug. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £20. Fine £80. Costs £32.

ZYLERBERG, Monika, (24), Low Road, Middleton. Failed to provide a specimen of breath, non-payment of fine. Detained in courthouse, fined £90. Costs £282. Disqualified for 12 months.