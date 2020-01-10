Lancaster to Silverdale train death - duo face trial in May

A man and a woman are to be tried before a jury over allegations they caused the death of a man who collapsed on a train.

Detectives launched an investigation after the man, David Clark, 56, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on board a train at Silverdale railway station on a Northern service travelling between Preston and Barrow-In-Furness.

Silverdale station

Police and paramedics were called to the station shortly before 9.30pm on March 2 last year, and Mr Clark was taken to hospital where he died on the Sunday morning.

Nicola Cavin, 22, from Market Street, Grange-Over-Sands, and David Noble, 32, of Main Street, Grange-over-Sands, deny unlawfully killing Mr Clark on a train between Lancaster and Silverdale.

Both defendants are next expected to appear before the court for their trial at Preston Crown Court on May 26.

