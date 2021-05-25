Lancaster sex offender caught watching video of girl on his computer when police visited him

Allan Martin Kaye, 62, of Main Street, Lancaster, is subject to routine visits by police since being made the subject of a seven year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in 2015, following the discovery of indecent images of children.

A month after that order was imposed he sexually assaulted a member of care staff, and now has to have male only staff attending to him, Preston Crown Court heard.

Hanifa Patel, prosecuting at the nightingale court at Preston North End's ground, said the order specifies he cannot delete his internet history.

Police were checking up on Kaye

But on March 5 last year, at around 11.40am, officers attended his home to conduct a routine check of his devices.

She added: " Whilst an officer inspected the black Aspire computer he found the defendant had already opened a porn site.

"He saw he had carried out searches using the word 'schoolgirl' and 'little girl does what you want'."

The court heard a computer link caused the officers concern and his devices were seized.

A probe found six indecent images of children on his computer. Two were deemed category A - the most serious in law - while two were category B and two category C.

Kaye had deleted his web history record, but the investigation revealed he had been using certain search terms.

In a prepared statement he denied the offences and said he believed the girl in the video was 18 or over because she had a tattoo.

But he later pleaded guilty to breaching the SHPO by deleting his internet history, and three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

Imposing a nine month jail term suspended for 18 months, Judge Simon Newell referred to his previous convictions and said: " Since that time the local authority have supplied you with male carers only.

"There have been no further repetitions of that sort of behaviour, but there has been a continuation of you possessing indecent photos.

"That can't and shouldn't continue. You must understand the reason why, and the probation officer in his discussion with you has explained why you shouldn't do that.

"Like him I'm very, very sceptical as to the reason you put forward.

"You like looking at these photographs and get some pleasure from doing so. These children are aged 10 to 13 in your case, and they are being abused so people like you can look at the photographs.

"These are serious offences."

He ordered his computer to be forfeited and made a further SHPO restricting his use of technology.