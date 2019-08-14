Lancaster man named by police after 29-hour rooftop siege

Police have named the man arrested after a 29-hour rooftop siege in Lancaster as wanted man Tyrone Richards.

The 28-year-old from Lancaster has now been arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage to a dwelling and is in police custody.

Richards was arrested in the early hours of this morning after refusing to leave an address in Alexandra Road, Skerton.

Police and specially trained officers had been at the scene since 10.40pm on Monday.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation whilst we dealt with this incident. We are asking anyone who may have filmed it on their phones to make contact with us. You can call 01524 596452 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident 1572 of August 12th.”