A Lancaster man has been jailed for almost four years for drugs offences.

Bradley Wagstaff, 25, from Lancaster, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court today, Thursday January 23, to three years and 10 months for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Wagstaff was stopped on the cycle track by Christie Avenue, Morecambe, on January 3 2019 and found to be in possession of the drugs.