Lancaster man avoids jail after being caught at Wigan train station with knife he used "for sharpening pencils"

A Lancaster man caught with a knife at a train station has avoided jail after a court heard he used the blade for sharpening pencils.

David Potts, 34, admitted possessing a pocket knife and a quantity of cannabis after he was stopped by police at Wigan North Western station on February 25.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court heard Potts, had already had 25 convictions for 40 different offences.

Prosecutor James Gore said British Transport Police stopped Potts after he had been acting suspiciously at the station. A subsequent search of him revealed cannabis in his trousers and the pocket knife in a rucksack.

Mr Gore said: “The officer saw Potts hovering around with no purpose.

“As he was talking towards the officers, he turned round, so Potts then was stopped and spoken to.

“He said he was at the station to meet a friend but it was observed that his speech was slurred and he was fidgety and nervous.

“It was suspected that Potts had taken some form of narcotics, so he was searched and that’s when the cannabis was found in his trousers and a small lock knife in a rucksack.

“He acknowledged it was a small amount of cannabis for personal use.”

Kathryn Lloyd, defending, said Potts, of Rutland Avenue, Lancaster, had used the knife for sharpening pencils and art work.

She said: “Other art items which support this, were also in his back pack such as colouring pencils and pens.

“My client was somewhat absent minded not to have removed it from the bag but there was no sinister reason for it.”

Ms Lloyd said her client had been travelling from Lancaster to Liverpool at the time and had to stop at Wigan station to change.

She also said that Potts had struggled with an Amphetamine addiction from being in his late teens, which had progressed to taking heroin.

She added: “He was made the subject of a community order last year with a drug rehab element to it.

“He completed a DRR assessment successfully and had managed to abstain entirely from heroin with the occasional lapse , and has no difficulty with the drug now.”

Magistrates’ handed Potts a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. They also said his community order would remain in place and that he would have to complete 80 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £122. No penalty was issued for the cannabis possession.