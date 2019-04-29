Lancaster man arrested for assault and criminal damage in Morecambe

A 35-year-old Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage following a police appeal.



Lancashire Police had appealed for the public's help in locating Brendan Harrington, who is suspected of assault and criminal damage in the Morecambe area.

Brendan Harrington, 35, had been wanted on suspicion of criminal damage, assault and recall to prison. Pic - Lancashire Police

He had also been wanted on recall to prison.

Police in Lancaster have now confirmed that Harrington was arrested yesterday evening (Sunday, April 28) in Morecambe.

Harrington was apprehended following a joint operation between a task force in Lancaster and the Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing Team.

A spokesman for Lancaster Area Police said: "We are pleased to say that he has been arrested this evening by #Team2 officers as part of a joint operation between #Team2 and #MorecambeNPT.

"Thank you to all of our followers who helped by sharing our post and keeping their eyes peeled."