A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from her home in Lancaster has been found.

Police said they had been growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Tamara Kinnish, after she disappeared from home on Monday (May 27).

Tamara Kinnish had been reported missing on Monday, May 27 before being found safe early this morning (May 29).

She had last been seen at around 7.45pm in the Dee Road area.

But police have confirmed that Tamara has been found safe in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, May 29).

Lancashire Police thanked the public for their help in locating her.