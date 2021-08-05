Lancaster former funeral director employee in 'revenge vandalism' on witness

Sean Daniel Gallagher, 39, of Austwick Road, Lancaster, was "unhappy and frustrated" that a woman had given evidence against him in the previous case, Preston Crown Court was told.

Paul Treble, prosecuting, said on January 4 last year Gallagher walked past the woman's home and threw a brick through her partner's car windscreen, laughing and shouting: "That's what you get for being a grass."

He added: "The complainant was at home with her partner and children.

Crown Court

"They've had some difficulties, she having been a witness in 2019 in proceedings where the defendant was acquitted, and there does seem to be some ill feeling.

"On the night of January 4 she was in her bedroom when she saw outside the defendant walking down the street.

"She opened the window to see if he would say anything and then saw him smash the windscreen of her partner's vehicle.

"Her partner went outside to see if there had been damage to his vehicle and indeed there was - he valued the damage to be some £300."

The court heard he confronted Gallagher, who claimed he had done nothing and was just walking his dogs nearby.

In a separate incident on January 11, Gallagher took a man's Ford Fiesta Zetec from an address on Foxdale Place where there was a gathering, and left it on Austwick Road.

In an interview he denied all the offences but later pleaded guilty to witness intimidation, criminal damage and taking a vehicle without consent.

Defending, Jacob Dyer said Gallagher had been unhappy about the court case and that his actions " appear to have been borne out of frustration".

He told the court he had lost his employment at a funeral director's and said the offence was a loss of control, rather than something planned.

Judge Preston imposed a five year restraining order and two year community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation requirement.

He said: " These matters demonstrate you seem to have an elevated sense of your self worth thinking you can do whatever you please.

"You frankly need to grow up and act like an adult rather than a petulant child."