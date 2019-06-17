Lancaster clubbers targeted in spate of mobile phone thefts

Police are investigating reports of a string of mobile phone thefts from a Lancaster nightclub.

Five people reported thefts of mobile phones from Glow Nightclub at The Dalton Rooms in Dalton Square between June 14 and 16.

One woman had a £1,000 iPhone X taken from her bag at around 2am on Saturday night, while it is understood another phone ended up in central Manchester after the tracker was activated.

Lancashire Police are now investigating the reports.

Paul Roberts, managing director at Glow Nightclub said: “We have been made aware of the phone thefts that happened over the weekend, we will be looking into this with the police. We have over 30 HD CCTV cameras around the venue so hopefully we will be able to find whoever did this.

“We are waiting on some more information from the people who were unfortunately involved which may help track down whoever did it on the cameras.

“We would like to remind our customers to keep all personal belongings close to them at all times, please do not leave your bags/coats etc unattended around the venue.

“We have two cloakrooms open and available to use inside the venue.”