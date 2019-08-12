Lancaster charity left ‘heartbroken’ after burglars steal safe containing £900

A search and rescue charity is appealing for help after three burglars stole around £900 from their charity shop.

Lancaster Area Search and Rescue have issued CCTV images of the suspects they want people to identify in connection with the burglary, whcih was at their charity shop off Lansil Way in Caton Road.

These people were caught on CCTV.

The break-in took place just after midnight on Friday August 8, and the thieves made off with a safe containing around £900.

They also caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage gaining entry to the property.

The charity wrote on their Facebook page: “We are heartbroken that people believe that stealing from a charity is a way of making money.

“These lost funds, as well as the cost of repairs, a new safe and our loss of earnings from keeping the shop closed all day, could have kitted three team members with brand new rescue equipment: where the money is meant to be spent.”

It is believed the burglary could have been a pre-planned attack on the charity.

Well-wishers have already donated almost £400 to help the charity after the burglary.

If you have any information, or recognise anybody from the video or pictures attached, please contact Lancashire Police and quote incident number 04/143914.