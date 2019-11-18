Lancaster Bargain Booze shopper who went in shop six times is cleared of fake banknote accusation

A man who went into the same shop six times on the same day has been cleared of allegations he knowingly used forged £20 notes.
Nathan Lee Hennedy, 24, of Ashtrees Way, Carnforth, near Lancaster, was found not guilty of purposely passing £20 notes as genuine in a string of transactions at the Bargain Booze on Wentworth Drive, Lancaster, on August 1 last year.
It follows a trial heard before Preston Magistrates’ Court.
READ MORE: Pub goer admits paying with fake £50 note
The court was told it wasn’t in dispute the notes were counterfeit, or that he was in possession of them, but the issue was whether he knew.
In a statement, the store manager said on August 2, 2018, she cashed up the tills and two £20 notes were fake. She then found £60 more in the safe and others in the other till.
CCTV showed Mr Hennedy was in the store six times during the evening. He had also bought a bottle of cider for £4.99 and paid with a £20, and later a bottle of Fanta, also paid for with a £20 note.
The defendant had later returned other items for a refund.
Nina Woodward, an expert for the Bank of England, gave a statement confirming all eight notes had the same serial number.
The bench ruled they could not be sure the defendant’s actions were dishonest and he was cleared.