Lancashire policing survery reveals desire for more officers on the beat

Police and crime commissioner Andrew Snowden

The survey, aimed at informing the priorities in Andrew Snowden’s new Police and Crime Plan, saw a record response from Lancashire residents. Over 5,000 people replied with their views, priorities and suggestions which will now help shape the policing priorities for Lancashire going forward.

More than 90 per cent of residents listed serious crime as a high priority and just under 80 per cent want to see a focus on anti-social behaviour and patrols of areas with regular reports of crime.

Child exploitation and domestic abuse were also highlighted as key areas the public want the police to prioritise. These were ranked as high priority by the public with 89 per cent and 78 per cent respectively.

Responses also showed clear evidence that people want to see strong and dedicated police resources for both urban and rural areas of the county.

79 per cent of Lancashire residents reported that they felt either safe or very safe where they live with the Ribble Valley being the area where people felt safest.

PCC Andrew Snowden said: “I am really grateful to see that so many Lancashire residents have taken the time to respond to my survey and I am delighted to say that we have achieved a higher response rate than any previous PCC survey here in Lancashire.