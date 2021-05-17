The M6 is likely to stay closed for the “next few hours” after two separate crashes involving lorries early this morning (Thursday, July 1).

The motorway was initially closed at around 11.30pm after a lorry jackknifed between junctions 27 (Standish, Parbold) and 26 (Orrell Interchange).

The closure led to congestion back to Leyland before reopening at 5.45am, but it was in these queues that a second crash occurred.

This crash involved a lorry and a car and led to another closure on the congested southbound carriageway between Leyland (junction 28) and Standish/Parbold (junction 27).

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene, but details on casualties has not been provided at this stage.

Lancashire Police have described the second crash as “serious” and Highways say the crash has caused a diesel spill on the motorway.

Highways said the M6 is likely to remain closed through morning rush hour and for “at least the next few hours”.

A police spokesman said: “It’s a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry at junction 28 southbound. It came into us just after 1am.

“The carriageway remains closed at this time.”

North West Motorway Police Group are at the scene carrying out a full investigation and sweepers are now at the scene to clear the carriageway of oil and debris.

Highways said “significant delays” are likely on the approach to the closure this morning and the agency is urging people to avoid the motorway and follow the diversions.

Motorists can follow the hollow square symbol for diversions, via the B5256 and A49 southbound and then the A5209 westbound.

But delays are also expected on the diversion routes due to the volume of rush hour traffic.