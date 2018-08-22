Jail for pervert who 'set up bed' in primary school playground

A notorious Lancaster sex offender with an unhealthy interest in educational buildings travelled across the county to 'sleep' in the grounds of a primary school.

Preston Crown Court heard Alexander Macura, 64, of no fixed abode, was found under a canopy in the yard of Kelbrook Primary School in Barnoldswick, east Lancashire, on July 16, lying on a bale of straw which he “laid out as a bed”.

Crown Court



Macura has a chequered history involving schools, and under the terms of a sexual harm prevention order he is banned from them. An indefinite order by Harrogate magistrates for exposure has been breached repeatedly.



Three years ago he was jailed after he was caught by a cleaner trespassing in a Lancaster Grammar School - three days after being released - claiming he just wanted to “sleep there”.



He had just been released from jail for loitering near a field in Lancaster where boys were playing.



In May a school in Welshpool, Wales, found him trespassing after he triggered an alarm, and he got a two-year community order.



Preston Crown Court was told he failed to attend the police station on July 8 and 15, and on July 16 police were called at 9.20pm after Macura was found at the school.



He admits breaching his SHPO, notification requirements and community order.

Judge Andrew Jefferies QC jailed him for 14 months.