'Improvised explosive devices' disarmed by bomb squad after being found inside Lancaster home
Residents have returned to their homes after "weapons and unknown substances" were found inside an address in Lancaster.
Police rushed to an address in Heaton Road following reports "weapons and unknown substances" had been found on Tuesday (August 24).
Nearby residents were evacuated and a cordon was put in place while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) assessed the items.
Today (August 27), officers confirmed "a number of improvised explosive devices were removed and dealt with by the EOD team".
"There was no threat to the wider public," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
"Those evacuated have returned to their homes."
A 34-year-old man who was initially arrested at the scene was later detained under the mental health act.
He remains in hospital.
