Homeless woman is attacked by teenage girls outside McDonald's in Lancaster

A homeless woman has been attacked by a group of youths outside McDonald's in Lancaster.

Police are investigating the incident which happened outside McDonald's in Cheapside yesterday afternoon (Sunday, February 23).

A group of girls, aged around 14 and 15, are reported to have assaulted a homeless woman aged in her early 40s.

Horrified shoppers said the girls repeatedly hit the woman before pulling her to the floor by her hair.

Lancaster Neighbourhood Policing Team is appealing to anyone with information on the incident to contact them immediately.

A police spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident that occurred on Cheapside today in the city centre, whereby a homeless female was assaulted by a group of female youths.

"We are currently investigating this assault and would ask that anybody who has any information in relation to it to please contact 101 and quote log number LC-20200223-1025."

The incident, which has been caught on camera, has provoked outrage on social media, with pictures and video of the attack shared hundreds of times.

But police are urging people to stop sharing the images and warn that it could adversely affect its investigation.

"Please can we ask that any photographs or video footage that anybody may have of this incident be sent directly to Police, " added the spokesman.

"Do not put them onto social media as it may have a negative impact on the investigation."