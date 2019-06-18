Here's a list of every arson attack in Lancashire - listed by town - recorded by the police in the past three years

There has been a rise in the number of arson attacks in Lancashire over the past three years. Here's the list of deliberate fires recorded by police.
The data listed below came directly from Lancashire Police and was requested under freedom of information laws. It has not been edited and, as a result, some places are listed twice, once with hyphens and once without.
Town / 2016 / 2017 / 2018 / Total
Not recorded / 4 / 25 / 22 / 51
Accrington / 37 / 55 / 47 / 139
Bacup / 6 / 6 / 11 / 23
Banks / - / - / 1 / 1
Barnoldswick / 4 / 3 / 2 / 9
Bingley / 1 /- /- / 1
Blackburn / 71 / 74 / 95 / 240
Blackpool / 93 / 106 / 96 / 295
Bolton / 3 / 2 / 4 / 9
Bolton le Sands / 1 /- /- / 1
Burnley / 66 / 71 / 76 / 213
Bury / 1 / 2 / 1 / 4
Carnforth / 3 / 3 / 3 / 9
Chorley / 23 / 33 / 26 / 82
Clayton-le-Woods / - / 1 / - / 1
Cleveleys / 1 /- / - / 1
Clitheroe / 8 / 7 / 8 / 23
Cliviger / 1 /- / - / 1
Colne / 12 / 11 / 14 / 37
Darwen / 10 / 18 / 28 / 56
Fleetwood / 20 / 11 / 17 / 48
Freckleton /- / 1 / - / 1
Haslingden / 1 / - /- / 1
Kirkham / - / 1 /- / 1
Lancaster / 36 / 27 / 28 / 91
Leyland / 9 / 13 / 13 / 35
Liverpool / - / 1 / / 1
Lostock Hall /- / - / 1 / 1
Lower Darwen /- / - / 1 / 1
Lytham St Annes / 2 / 1 / / 3
Lytham St. Annes / 4 / 8 / 7 / 19
Morecambe / 35 / 22 / 41 / 98
Nelson / 26 / 53 / 43 / 122
Ormskirk / 11 / 14 / 14 / 39
Poulton le Fylde / - / - / 2 / 2
Poulton-le-Fylde / 1 / 3 / 1 / 5
Preston / 101 / 160 / 161 / 422
Rochdale / - / 1 / 2 / 3
Rossendale / 15 / 10 / 11 / 36
Skelmersdale / 63 / 33 / 31 / 127
Southport /- / - / 3 / 3
Thornton Cleveleys / 2 / / 2 / 4
Thornton-Cleveleys / 6 / 12 / 9 / 27
Up Holland / 1 / / / 1
Waddington / / 1 / / 1
Warrington / 1 / / 3 / 4
Whalley / / / 1 / 1
Wigan / 1 / 1 / 3 / 5
Grand total / 680 / 790 / 828 / 2298