Have your say on Public Space Protection Orders in Lancaster and Morecambe to tackle anti-social behaviour and flytipping

The proposed areas to be covered by the new PSPOs include Lancaster City Centre, Morecambe, Lower Heysham (covering Heysham village and barrows), Williamson Park and Happy Mount Park.

A proposal has also been submitted by Morecambe BID for a PSPO to permit the installation of a number of alley gates in areas of Morecambe which have become hotspots for fly-tipping.

Morecambe BID has proposed fitting alley gates in three areas in Morecambe centre due to the prevalence of anti social behaviour including drug taking and dealing, drinking alcohol, and flytipping. These gates are within the Morecambe Commercial zone and are mainly non-residential areas.

Flytipping is a major blight in towns and cities.

PSPOs were granted under section 59 of the Anti-social Behaviour (ASB), Crime and Policing Act 2014 to allow authorised council officers and the police to introduce new measures to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The orders allow them to deal with a particular nuisance or problem in a specific area that is having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of local communities.

A PSPO can cover multiple restrictions including acting in an anti-social manner and consuming or failing to surrender alcohol when instructed to do so by a police officer or authorised council officer.

Once a PSPO order is made it lasts for up to three years.

Previous PSPOs have now expired and to introduce new ones, the council must consult with the public and local businesses on the orders and whether any adjustments need to be made or if they feel further local areas should be the subject of a PSPO.

The revised orders could result in fixed penalty notices of £100 or if convicted of breaching a PSPO in court a fine of up to £1,000.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Caroline Jackson and council representative on the Lancaster District Community Safety Partnership, said: “The PSPOs will play an important part in ensuring that people who live, work and visit our district can enjoy doing so in peace and in a place which they feel is safe and welcoming and also a way in which the police and council can protect the community spaces we all care about.

“To help us to design each PSPO to fit the particular places and problems that need attention, we would welcome the views of local residents and businesses alike on the restrictions imposed on anti-social behaviour as set out in the PSPOs as well as welcome any further suggestions on what needs to be included to further improve public safety and wellbeing.”