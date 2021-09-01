Have you seen any of these wanted men from Lancaster and further afield in Lancashire?

Ryan Jones.

As part of Lancashire Police's ongoing operation targeting the county’s most wanted individuals, they have today issued more wanted faces.

Since it was launched in July, Operation Hunter has seen more than 250 warrants executed across Lancashire and now we need your help in finding those who try to evade capture.

Do you recognise any of these wanted men? Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 0589 of September 1.

Ryan Jones

Wanted by police on recall to prison.

Jones, 24, of Pinfold Lane, Lancaster, is wanted by officers after failing to reside at approved premises and poor behaviour.

He had been jailed previously for four years and four months at Preston Crown Court for drugs offences.

Jones is described as white, with short ginger hair and hazel coloured eyes. He is 5ft 6in tall and of medium build.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected]

Thomas Green

Have you seen Thomas Green? Police want to speak to him in connection with a number of burglaries in Preston.

Green, 35, who is from Preston, is 6ft and of a medium build, with blue eyes and brown cropped hair. He has a scar on his forehead and two scars on his eyebrows.

He is also wanted on recall to prison.

Anyone who has information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. For immediate sightings call 999.

Robert Highton

Wanted on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

Highton, 47, of Abbeywood, Skelmersdale, is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with brown eyes, and short, dark-brown hair.

Police would also like to speak to him for an offence on July 21 where a police car was damaged at Skelmersdale Fire Station in Digmoor Road.

Anyone with information can contact 101 or 01695 566160. Alternatively, you can email [email protected] or [email protected]

Shaun Rimmer

Wanted on suspicion of burglary.

Rimmer has been wanted in connection with an offence of burglary on August 16.

Rimmer, 28, with links to Leyland and Liverpool, is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with wavy, dark brown hair and a beard.

He also has links to Preston, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham and Clayton-le-Woods.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] In an emergency always call 999.

Joshua Leslie

Wanted on prison recall after breaching his release terms and poor behaviour.

Leslie, 24, of Norfolk Avenue, Blackpool, is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build with blue eyes. He has cropped blonde hair.

Leslie, who was recalled to prison on June 18, had been jailed for three years previously at Preston Crown Court for an offence of wounding.

He has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected]

Stuart Johnson

Wanted on warrant after failing to attend court, recall to prison and breaching bail conditions.

Johnson, 32, of Shaw Road, Blackpool, is has been wanted for the offences since July.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build, with short, ginger hair and blue eyes.

Johnson was previously handed an eight year prison sentence for robbery at Preston Crown Court.

He has links to Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected]

Nathan Posteraro

Wanted on warrant after failing to attend Preston Crown Court for an offence of criminal damage on August 2.

Posteraro, 30, of Preston Street, Darwen, is described as white, 5ft 7in tall and of stocky build.

He has links to Darwen and Blackburn.

If you have any information call 101 or email [email protected]

John Marsden

Wanted by police after failing to appear at court following an alleged robbery.

A warrant for Marsden’s arrest was issued after he didn’t appear at Burnley Crown Court on August 5.

Marsden, 23, from Burnley, is described as 5ft 9in tall, of medium build. He has links to the Rossendale and Burnley areas.

If you know where he is please call 101 or email [email protected]

Michael Hall

Wanted for failing to appear at court relating to alleged offences of drug supply.

Hall, 33, of Clement Street, Accrington, was due to appear at Preston Crown Court last month.

He has links to the Blackburn, Accrington and Burnley areas.

If you know where he is please call 101 or email [email protected]

