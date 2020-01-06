Halton man jailed over horror Heysham smash that left woman paralysed

A drink driver who caused serious injuries to two women in a horror crash in Heysham, near Lancaster, has been jailed for 40 months.

The actions of Ian Watson left 80-year-old driver Yula Bowler and her passenger Roselyn Haworth, 57, with life changing injuries and needing to be cut free from their Vauxhall Corsa by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Police were called to the scene



After drinking at an event at Ocean Edge Caravan Park, where he worked, Watson drove a white Ford Fiesta on the wrong side of the road and smashed into their Vauxhall Corsa.

READ MORE: A man has been arrested and police are appealing for witnesses after a two-car collision in Heysham



He escaped with a fractured left wrist and left ankle.



But the collision aggravated an existing spinal injury in Mrs Haworth, causing her to be paralysed from the neck down, and she also suffered a open fracture to her leg and a broken pelvis.

It has left her prone to infection, with a reduced life expectancy and she remains in hospital.



The driver of the Corsa received multiple rib fractures, three leg fractures, and fluid on the lung, and may require a knee replacement in the near future.



The 33-year-old Fiesta driver was later found to be more than twice the drink drive limit, with 110 milligrammes of alcohol discovered in his blood.



Watson, of High Road, Halton, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and drink driving before Preston Crown Court.

Prosecuting, Paul Cummings said the collision happened at about 4.50pm on Sunday, March 31 last year on Moneyclose Lane when Watson, who was behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta, ploughed into their Corsa.



The women had been travelling from Princess Alexandra Way towards the Ocean Edge caravan park at the time.



Emergency services, including two ambulances, an advanced paramedic and an air ambulance were called to the scene, shortly before 5pm.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Tac Ops, said: “This was a serious collision which resulted in some of the worst long term injuries I have encountered and I welcome the sentence handed down today. Watson chose to drive his vehicle whilst intoxicated through drink and despite a warning not to drive.

"The victims of this incident and their family will have to live with the consequences of Watson’s action long after his sentence is over.

“The impact of drink or drug driving endangers the lives of other road user and pedestrians. The consequences to the driver, the victims and their loved ones can be life changing. There is simply no excuse.

"Drink and drug driving will never be tolerated here in Lancashire and we will continue to target those people who drink or drug drive and selfishly put the safety of others at risk.”