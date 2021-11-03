Nigel Robinson-Wright, 40, of Chain Lane, Staining, is also accused of trying to arrange the sexual abuse of a toddler girl and having images of himself having sex with a dog, Blackpool Magistrates' Court was told today.

He was arrested after a probe by the Metropolitan Police.

Robinson-Wright, who has been involved in the annual Armistance Day parades in Blackpool and local community groups, was quizzed and charged with arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, three counts of possessing indecent images of a child, and possessing extreme pornography.

Prosecutor Peter Kelly said: "The pictures in the charges also include sexual abuse of corpses he, as a funeral director, would have access to and which could be taken at his place of work."

Robinson-Wright was kept in custody and his case sent to Preston Crown Court, where he was scheduled to appear on Wednesday, December 1.