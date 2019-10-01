Fire crews tackle tumble dryer fire in Lancaster

Fire crews are warning households of the risks posed by unattended tumble dryers following a fire in Lancaster.

Two fire engines from Lancaster were called to a fire at a terraced home in Hope Street, near Scotch Quarry, at 8.26am (October 1).

On arrival, fire crews discovered that a tumble dryer had caught fire in the basement of the home.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus entered the smoke-filled basement and used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

A positive ventilation fan was then used to clear the room of smoke.

Firefighters were at the scene for thirty-five minutes.

The incident follows a government recall notice of up to half a million tumble dryers manufactured by Whirlpool due to a fire safety risk.

In 2015, Whirlpool issued a warning after it discovered its Hotpoint, Creda and Indesit dryers had a similar fault.

According to the government, the faulty tumble dryers have been blamed for at least 750 fires over an 11-year period.

It is not known whether the tumble dryer which led to the Hope Street fire is one of the models included in the national recall.