Fire crews tackle blaze at The Tavern at Scale Hall in Lancaster

Six fire engines have been sent to a blaze at The Tavern at Scale Hall in Lancaster.



Fire crews have been tackling a fire at The Tavern at Scale Hall on Morecambe Road in Lancaster today (February 6).

The fire was first reported at the Grade II listed building, formely known as the Farmhouse Tavern, at around 1.17pm.

The fire has now been extinguished and Morecambe Road has now been re-opened in both directions.

There is still queuing traffic in the area as a result of the fire, according to the AA.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "At 1.17pm six fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Horbny, Silverdale, Carnforth and Bolton-le-Sands along with the aerial ladder platform attended a derelict building fire in Brindle Mews, Lancaster.

"The building measured 40m x 40m and was over three floors with the roof space well alight.

"Firefighters used six breathing apparatus and two jets to tackle the fire.

"At 2.48pm the incident was reduced to the aerial ladder platform and one further fire engine."

The former hotel and restaurant was previously planned to be converted into new homes.

"Fire at the disused Tavern at Scale Hall on Morecambe Road now extinguished and no immediate danger to surround residential property as far as I’m aware.", said Lancaster City Councillor Phillip Black on Twitter.

"No details released as yet about the cause.

"Likely to be traffic disruption for some time yet - plan ahead for the school run!"

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the blaze.