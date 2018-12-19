Fears are growing for Romanian man last seen in Morecambe

Concerns are growing over the disappearance of a Romanian man last seen in Morecambe.

Viorel Saracut, from Ambleside, Cumbria, went missing in the Westgate area around 10.30pm on Tuesday December 18.

Viorel Saracut, 44, from Ambleside, Cumbria.

Originally from Romanian, the 44-year-old is believed to be vulnerable and suffering with ill health.

Sgt Mark Douglas, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are very concerned for Viorel's welfare and would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

"If you can help please call 101 immediately."