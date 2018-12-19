Fears are growing for Romanian man last seen in Morecambe

Concerns are growing over the disappearance of a Romanian man last seen in Morecambe.
Viorel Saracut, from Ambleside, Cumbria, went missing in the Westgate area around 10.30pm on Tuesday December 18.
Originally from Romanian, the 44-year-old is believed to be vulnerable and suffering with ill health.
Sgt Mark Douglas, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are very concerned for Viorel's welfare and would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward.
"If you can help please call 101 immediately."