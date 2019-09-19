Family pay tribute to 27-year-old police officer killed in motorcycle crash

Tributes have been paid to a 27-year-old police officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash.

PC Oliver Evans, a former Special Constable with Lancashire Police, was killed when his motorbike was involved in a crash with a Peugeot van near Sedbergh in Cumbria on Monday (September 16).

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on the A683 at Middleton.

After completing his training in Lancashire in 2014, PC Evans commenced his regular service with Cumbria Police.

At the time of his death, he was based in Cumbria Police's Mobile Support Group at Kendal, where he had undertaken training to become an firearms officer.

In a statement released through Cumbria Police, PC Evans' family said he was "a caring, loving and loyal individual who was a true delight to be around".

“He always had a story to tell", they added.

"Entertaining his family and friends with tales of his adventures, his smile and vibrant personality filling the room.

"We are heartbroken by our loss, Oliver will be missed by so many, friends and colleagues alike, but his loss will especially be felt by his partner Holly, sister Ellie and parents Shirley and Simon."

Chief Constable Michelle Skeer said PC Evans was "wise beyond his 27 years" and " a dedicated, professional officer who was well-liked by his colleagues".

"Any death within the police family hits us all hard but will have particular impact on those who knew and worked closely alongside Oli," she said.

“His sudden and unexpected passing is being felt extremely deeply by his colleagues, and our thoughts and hearts are with his family and friends at this tragic time."

The man driving the van, who has not been named, was not hurt in the collision.