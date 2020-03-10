'Extreme concern' for wig wearing Blackpool girl, 15, who disappeared from home in dressing gown

A 15-year-old girl has disappeared from home in Blackpool.



Abbie-Lea Bolshaw was last seen in her dressing gown in Bispham Road at around 9.30am yesterday (March 9)

Lancashire Police said Abbie is white, 5ft 2ins tall, of petite build, and has blonde hair.

It said the schoolgirl might have changed her appearance by wearing wigs or extensions.

She was last seen wearing black leggings with Armani written on them and a pink dressing gown.

Abbie-Lea has links to Morecambe, Carnforth and Lancaster, as well as Cumbria.

Abbie-Lea Bolshaw, 15, from Blackpool, was last seen in Bispham Road at around 9.30am on Monday (March 9). Pic: Lancashire Police

She is originally from Manchester and could be in the Greater Manchester area.

READ MORE: Missing Liverpool girl, 16, believed to be in Blackpool

A police spokesman said: "We are extremely concerned for her welfare and need anyone with information to get in touch.

"For immediate sightings of Abbie-Lea, please dial 999.

"If you have any information about where she could be, please call 101 quoting incident reference 305 of March 9."