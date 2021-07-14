East Lancashire's most wanted issued as part of Operation Hunter

Last week police launched Operation Hunter which targets some of the county’s most wanted offenders.
In the past seven days they have arrested more than 40 wanted individuals and they now need your help to find others trying to evade capture.
These are this week’s most wanted faces in East Lancashire – do you know where they are? Please quote log number 0364 of July 14th for any sightings.
1. Daniel Donaldson
Daniel Donaldson is wanted on warrant in connection with being concerned in the production of a controlled drug. The 24-year-old is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at Blackburn Magistrates in May. Donaldson, previously of Marlton Road, Blackburn is described as around 6ft tall with short fair hair. He has links to the Blackburn area. Anybody who sees him, or has information about where he may be, is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.
2. Janine Thompson
Janine Thompson is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at Wirral Magistrates Court last month. The 40-year-old is wanted on warrant in connection with possession with intent to supply drugs. Thompson, previously of Blackburn Road, Accrington, is described as being 5ft 4in tall, with dark hair. She has links to Accrington, Haslingden and Rossendale. Anybody who sees her, or has information about where she may be, is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.
3. Jason Pilkington
Jason Pilkington is wanted after failing to appear at Burnley Magistrates Court last month. The 48-year-old is wanted on warrant in connection with an offence of criminal damage. Pilkington, of Russell Terrace, Padiham is described as 5ft 9in tall of slim build. He has links to Pendle and Burnley. Anybody who sees him, or has information about where he may be, is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.
4. Keith Bridson
Keith Bridson is wanted on bench warrant issued by Burnley Crown Court. The 30-year-old is wanted after failing to appear at court in connection with an attempted burglary. Bridson, previously of Accrington Road Burnley is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with receding hair. He has links to Preston, Morecambe, Burnley and Hyndburn. Anybody who sees him, or has information about where he may be, is asked to email [email protected] or call 101.