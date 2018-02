This spectacular damage was caused by a drunk driver 'popping down to the garage'.

The driver ploughed through a wall and into a shed on Acre Moss Lane in Morecambe at around 2.30 this morning.

The drunk driver was caught after hitting a wall on Acre Moss Lane, Morecambe.'Photo: Lancs Roads Police

A spokesman for Lancashire Roads Police said: "This is the result of another selfish individual who took it upon himself to drive half a mile to the garage despite being over twice the drink drive limit.

"The vehicle failed to stop at the crash site but was found by officers and arrested."