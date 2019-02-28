Drugs haul seized in crackdown

Five men have appeared in court after police cracked a drug smuggling ring from Heysham to the Isle of Man.

Two men from the Isle of Man and three from Merseyside appeared at Douglas Courthouse charged with conspiring to bring Class B drugs to the island after cannabis worth £500,000 was found concealed in cars.

The men were remanded in custody ahead of a hearing today, February 28.

The court heard the cannabis was found in searches of a Peugeot 607 and a VW Polo on February 22 and April 19, 2018, which had arrived on ferries from Heysham to Douglas. Police said the arrests and charges had been part of an ongoing operation into an organised crime group targeting the Isle of Man importing large amounts of Class A and B drugs to the Island.

A sixth man, who was arrested over similar offences, was released on bail.