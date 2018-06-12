Dog killed cat in attack in Morecambe

Police are appealing for information after a dog off its lead killed a cat in an attack which was witnessed by several children.

Police said that at 8.30pm on Monday, June 11, there was an incident on The Pit play area near to Out Moss Lane in Morecambe.where a dog off its lead attacked a cat which unfortunately died.

The owner of the dog was seen to let it off the lead to run on the grass area and it then attacked the cat.The owner of the dog did not intervene and left the area quickly after the incident. This was witnessed by several young children who were left extremely distressed.

The dog’s owner is a white man, grey receding hair, approx 60 years of age, glasses. He was wearing cream coloured shorts and a faded blue t-shirt.The dog was a large Lurcher type and sandy coloured.

Every dog, no matter its size or breed, must be kept on a lead in public areas and it is an offence not to do so. Call police on 101 and quote log reference LC-20180611-1464.